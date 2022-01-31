31.01.2022 08:02:08

UK: TotalEnergies sells minority interests in West of Shetland fields

Paris, January 31, 2022 – TotalEnergies has signed an agreement to sell to Kistos Energy Limited a 20% interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in the UK, as well as interests in several nearby exploration licenses. The transaction price includes a firm consideration of 125 M$, as well as two contingent payments, the first one up to 40 M$ depending on the gas price in 2022, and the second one in the event of development of a discovery on an exploration license.
