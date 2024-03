UK a ‘tax haven’ for polluting SUVs, says green thinktank

First-year vehicle excise duty is a fraction of that in countries such as France and the NetherlandsLow taxation on petrol SUVs in the UK compared with much of Europe is inviting a glut of large, polluting luxury cars, according to an analysis by a green thinktank.The tax paid when buying a new petrol or diesel SUV in the UK is only a fraction of the levies in neighbouring countries, including France and the Netherlands, and lower than many others in Europe, making it a “tax haven” for the bigger, less environmentally friendly vehicles, the report from Transport & Environment (T&E) found. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel