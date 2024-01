UK banks expect sharp rise in defaults on unsecured debt

Missed repayments on credit cards and loans will increase by more than any quarter since 2009, lenders forecastBusiness live – latest updatesBritain’s biggest high street lenders expect the sharpest rise in defaults on unsecured lending since 2009, according to a Bank of England survey, as households come under growing pressure amid the cost of living crisis.The figures from Threadneedle Street show banks expect a marked rise in the number of people who fail to meet repayments on credit cards, loans and other forms of unsecured borrowing over the next three months. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel