08.08.2023 19:59:51
UK banks to be given two weeks to explain closing of customer accounts
Regulator to write to more than 20 of largest lenders after Nigel Farage’s accounts were threatened with closureThe City regulator will give the UK’s largest banks two weeks to explain why they have been shutting customer accounts, after a scandal linked to the threatened closure of Nigel Farage’s bank accounts.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will write to more than 20 of the UK’s largest lenders on Wednesday asking them to confirm how many customer accounts have recently been closed, suspended or denied, and explain the reasons why those services have been blocked. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
