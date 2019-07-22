UK-Based CODA Agency Formally Becomes Paradigm

"We have achieved the impossible: we found some Americans that we actually get along with." - Alex Hardee, CODA

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, home to a diverse roster of globally recognized artists and creators, today announced that London-based CODA Agency will merge into Paradigm, following a successful five-year partnership. CODA Agency officially takes Paradigm's name as the two companies fully integrate to focus on artist development and long-term career building, and to further amplify a shared philosophy of putting artists and the art they create at the center of their business.

CODA partners Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder, James Whitting and Dave Hallybone will continue to lead the London office, now under the Paradigm banner, with an emphasis on core values: intelligent and attentive client service, artist-centric and globally-focused representation, nimble response to an evolving industry, work/life balance and gender equality.

Paradigm's roster of globally-represented music artists includes Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Janet Jackson, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Tiësto, Liam Gallagher, Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes, Sia, Normani, Zedd, Kenny Chesney, Jess Glynne, Above & Beyond, Machine Gun Kelly, Disclosure, Bob Weir, Years & Years, Charli XCX, Estate of Johnny Cash, Bastille, Louis Tomlinson, Alan Walker, Sturgill Simpson, Buddy Guy, Old Dominion, and Hayley Kiyoko. With CODA's roster merging into Paradigm's, the agency now also handles international representation outside North America for Bon Iver, Ellie Goulding, FKA twigs, Lewis Capaldi, Liam Payne, Mark Ronson, Pusha T, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Robyn and Take That. Prior to becoming one agency, Paradigm and CODA shared more than 500 clients.

Paradigm first acquired a stake in CODA in early 2014, when the companies joined forces to pool their expertise and resources on a worldwide basis. The partnership flourished as both agencies grew, with CODA building world-class corporate events and brand partnership teams and also establishing the sports agency CODA Independent Sports last year.

"CODA and Paradigm have had tremendous success throughout our five-year partnership, creating opportunities and building enduring careers for a roster of exceptional talent," said Sam Gores, Paradigm Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to the next chapter as one global company, driven by agents who share an unwavering focus on the artists we represent and the art they create."

"The success of Paradigm's partnership with CODA has shown there are no longer borders in the global music industry -- or within our two companies," said Marty Diamond, Paradigm's Head of Global Music. "Now as one company, we will continue to leverage our integrated approach in everything we do."

"We have achieved the impossible: we found some Americans that we actually get along with," joked CODA partner Alex Hardee. Fellow partner Tom Schroeder added, "We are A&R leaders, building creative plans for our clients in an industry that is in a constant state of change. Merging with Paradigm enables us to evolve and challenge a very dynamic marketplace. With this larger Paradigm platform, we can span the globe without losing our personality, ambition, individualism and innovative approach."

Earlier this month, CODA announced an exclusive U.K. partnership with Instrumental, an AI-driven talent discovery business that will provide the agent team groundbreaking data and insights into the world of developing musical talent. The initiative will continue as part of Paradigm. Separately, the strategic relationship previously formed between CODA and Independent Talent Group will continue under the leadership of our London partners.

CODA also recently undertook several innovative initiatives to push positive change in the live music business. Along with client and BBC host Annie Mac and other partners, CODA established the Equalising Music Pledge, an industry-wide initiative aiming to achieve greater gender balance in the music industry. Additionally, CODA and A Greener Festival launched the environmentally friendly Green Artist Rider at the ILMC conference in March. The initiative aims to unite artists, promoters and venues in an effort to reduce single-use plastics, source food with low environmental impact and high social benefit, reduce and balance emissions, and eliminate waste.

ABOUT PARADIGM

Paradigm provides global representation to a diverse and dynamic roster of artists and content creators working across television, live music, motion pictures, theatre, digital, book publishing, content finance, and brand partnerships. While known for discovering and developing culturally significant artists, it's our 30-year track record of cultivating lucrative and creatively fulfilling careers for the artists we represent that sets our agency apart. Paradigm's team, located in the U.S., Canada and Europe, are disciplined, passionate and focused on generating opportunities that matter to Paradigm's clients and partners, while never, ever losing sight of the unique creative visions of the artists and creators we represent. For the art. For the artist.

