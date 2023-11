UK bill payers may have to cover £6bn cost of failed energy firms, warn MPs

Public accounts committee issues ‘sobering reminder’ there are no guarantees money spent will be recovered after collapse of BulbBill payers could be on the hook for almost £6bn to cover the cost of bailing out suppliers that went bust during the energy crisis, according to the government’s spending watchdog.The public accounts committee (PAC) has issued a “sobering reminder” that the government has no guarantee that it will be able to recover almost £3bn in costs for rescuing about 1.5m households affected by the collapse of Bulb Energy. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel