UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project publishes early results from its pioneering proteomics research

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) announced that a publication describing the early findings of proteomics research conducted by the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP) was published online to the bioRxiv preprint server, and is available here.



The study, titled "Genetic regulation of the human plasma proteome in 54,306 UK Biobank participants,” utilized Olink® Explore 1536 and genome sequencing on 54,306 UK Biobank participants to gather and analyze data from protein quantitative trait loci (pQTL) mapping of 1,463 proteins identifying 10,248 primary genetic associations, of which 85% have not been previously reported.

The results from the UKB-PPP publication provide an updated genetic atlas of the plasma proteome and provide the scientific community with an open-access, population-scale proteomics resource of unprecedented breadth and depth to help elucidate biological mechanisms underlying genetic discoveries. Measuring thousands of proteins at population scale has promise to improve our understanding of underlying mechanisms of disease, and therefore accelerate the development of novel biomarkers and therapeutics. Furthermore, the study highlights the strengths of Olink’s Explore assay for pQTL detection and downstream biological discovery, with a high proportion, 82% of the proteins tested, having cis associations, evidence of Olink’s highly specific assays that measure their intended proteins.

"The landmark research conducted by members of the UKB-PPP is a meaningful early step in harnessing the power of next-generation proteomics in combination with genetic information to improve human health," said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. "We are extraordinarily grateful that Olink’s Explore platform can be part of this tremendous journey, and eagerly await the full data set to be released to the scientific community by the end of this year."

The UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project is a collaboration between UK Biobank and thirteen biopharmaceutical companies, and is currently performing one of the world’s largest scientific studies of blood protein biomarkers. The UK Biobank is a large-scale, biomedical database and research resource containing in-depth genetic and health information from half a million UK participants. The database is globally accessible to approved researchers and scientists undertaking vital research into the most common and life-threatening diseases. UKB-PPP aims to enable better understanding of disease biology and support innovative drug development for more effective therapies.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Learn more about Olink here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2022 revenue outlook, our Explore externalizations, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "project,” "potential,” "continue,” "ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.