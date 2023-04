UK Blocks Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft's bet on ChatGPT has it at the top of the AI mountain, but it just took a big stumble down the video game power ladder.On Wednesday, the UK's antitrust regulator officially announced that it won't allow Microsoft to go through with its $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard . The Competition and Markets Authority's rejection of the deal is sending chills down not just the spines of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard executives, but to dealmakers everywhere.