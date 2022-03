UK can eliminate need for Russian gas this year, research shows

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Educating people about cutting energy use and investment in renewable power will be key, says E3G thinktankThe UK could eliminate all need for imports of Russian gas this year through a combination of energy efficiency, expanding renewable power generation and a campaign to help people change their behaviour, research has found.Information campaigns played a strong role in changing people’s behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many people are unaware of the savings they could make in energy use through small changes that make no difference to their comfort but can cut bills substantially. Continue reading...