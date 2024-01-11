|
11.01.2024 17:31:19
UK car finance: ‘millions of drivers could get payout’ as watchdog investigates
FCA to examine whether consumers have been charged inflated prices for loans on new and secondhand carsWhat is the FCA looking into and will people get money back?Millions of drivers could be in line for a payout, it has been claimed, after the UK financial watchdog launched an investigation into whether consumers had been unfairly charged inflated prices for loans on new and secondhand cars.The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that it had decided to examine whether a compensation scheme was needed to deal with alleged large-scale mis-selling in the £50bn-a-year motor finance sector. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!