UK children receive 11% rise in pocket money, outpacing inflation, data shows

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Study of ‘youth economy’ shows youngsters are able to prise cash out of parents despite cost of living crisisWhile millions of parents are battling for pay rises that keep up with the cost of living, Britain’s youngsters have received an 11% increase in their average annual “income”, outpacing inflation, according to new data.The figures on children’s pocket money and earnings – part of what was claimed to be the most in-depth study of the UK’s “youth economy” – also found that six-year-olds had enjoyed the biggest “pay rise”, in the form of a 34% annual increase. Continue reading...