UK citizens travelling to EU next summer will have to pay €7 visa-waiver charge

Scheme will mirror US Esta and apply to travel to Schengen area, with under-18s and over-70s exempt

UK citizens travelling to the EU next summer will have to pay a €7 visa-waiver charge after the EU revealed its timeline for the introduction of new border checks and entry requirements for some visitors.

Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, confirmed that the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias), which will require UK citizens (and those from other visa-exempt countries such as the US, Australia and Canada) to apply for a waiver before entering the bloc, was now likely to come into force by May 2025.