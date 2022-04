UK consumer confidence even lower than in 2008 financial crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Slowdown in retail sector feared as public gripped by pessimism about the economy as well as personal financesFears that Britain is heading for a marked slowdown in consumer spending have intensified as it emerged that the public is gloomier about the economy than when banks were on the brink of collapse during the financial crisis of 2008.A combination of rocketing energy prices, higher taxes and a surge in the annual inflation rate to its highest level in three decades meant confidence was in freefall, according to the latest monthly snapshot of sentiment. Continue reading...