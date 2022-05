UK consumer confidence falls to lowest level since 1974

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Consumers increasingly pessimistic about economy and personal finances amid deepening cost of living crisisConsumer confidence in the UK has fallen to the lowest level since records began in 1974 amid growing concern over the cost of living crisis.Stoking fears that Britain is heading for a recession caused by the squeeze on family budgets, the latest monthly snapshot showed consumers are now gloomier about their prospects than they were during the 2008 financial crisis.