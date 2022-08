UK consumer confidence weaker than during major recessions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Monthly look finds deepening pessimism about personal finances and prospects for the economyConsumer confidence in the UK is weaker than during the four major recessions of the past half century as rapidly rising inflation saps morale.Although the UK is technically yet to enter recession, the latest barometer of sentiment from the data company GfK found the public gloomier than at any time since the survey began in January 1974. Continue reading...