UK consumers able to track renewable energy hourly under new plans

Project by startup Granular will offer greater transparency over energy sources and could mean lower billsConsumers will soon be able to check where their energy is coming from hourly, and get a discount on bills if they use electricity when renewables are in surplus.Under plans by the startup Granular and energy giants including Elexon and National Grid, energy companies will allow UK consumers to track their power source. Continue reading...