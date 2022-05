UK credit card borrowing rises at fastest annual rate for 17 years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Annual growth for credit card borrowing hit 11.6% in AprilCredit card borrowing is rising at its fastest annual rate in 17 years, the Bank of England said on Tuesday, with analysts warning a recession looks increasingly likely as growing numbers of households go into debt to make ends meet.The annual growth rate for credit card borrowing hit 11.6% in April – the highest figure since November 2005. The rate for all consumer credit increased to 5.7% in April from 5.2% in March, rising faster than at any time since just before the pandemic. Continue reading...