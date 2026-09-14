UK credit scores: should you worry about a big shake-up?

Your rating is vital when taking on debt, but you could be in for a surprise as a big player changes its rules

Your credit score is the magic number that helps lenders decide whether or not to approve a mortgage, loan or credit card application.

Typically, the higher the number, the better your borrowing prospects. But a shake-up of the scoring system at TransUnion, one of the UK’s three main credit reference agencies, could mean a shock next time you log in.