UK customer service complaints at highest level on record, research finds

Complaint handling costing firms more than £9bn a month in lost time amid supply issues and staffing crisisCustomer service complaints have hit their highest level on record and are costing British businesses more than £9bn a month in lost staff time, research has found.As firms struggle to cope with global supply issues and a staffing crisis, the Institute of Customer Service found more consumers were experiencing service issues than at any point since its customer satisfaction index began in 2008. Continue reading...