UK customers face ‘catastrophic winter’ as energy costs soar, says EDF retail boss

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Half of UK households could be in fuel poverty by January unless government steps in, says managing director for customersThe UK faces a “dramatic and catastrophic winter for customers” as energy prices soar, according to a stark warning from the head of EDF Energy’s retail business.Philippe Commaret, the energy firm’s managing director for customers, called for extra government intervention, including help for households to insulate their homes and a VAT cut for small businesses as prices jumped to record levels. Continue reading...