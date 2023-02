UK cuts back on cooking Sunday roasts as energy bills soar

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Cost of living has made more than a third of adults reconsider cooking end of week meal, survey findsMore than a third of people in the UK have cut back on cooking Sunday roasts because of the soaring cost of energy bills, according to a survey.A total of 36% of UK adults said the cost of living crisis had made them reconsider a homemade roast dinner at the end of the week. The figure was even higher among those aged 16 to 34, with nearly half (47%) saying they have avoided cookingroasts. Continue reading...