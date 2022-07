UK drivers cut back on car use or other spending amid high fuel prices, says AA

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Survey of motoring group members shows almost two-thirds drove less or reduced spending in other areasNearly two-thirds of motorists either drove less during July, or cut back their spending in other areas, said the AA , as record petrol prices hit drivers in the pocket.Young people and families felt the greatest impact, according to a survey by the motoring organisation, which warned of a knock-on effect hurting industries such as leisure and retail. Continue reading...