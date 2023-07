UK drivers shocked as car insurance costs soar by up to 90%

The price of petrol and diesel may have dropped but households are being hit by another rising costIn 2022, Stephen Sangster had an uneventful year behind the wheel of his brand-new Dacia Jogger, covering 6,000 miles with no accidents or traffic offences. So the father of four was shocked when his car insurance renewal quote landed and the price had soared by a “shocking” near-90%.“My quote has come through 87% higher, and that’s with no accidents, points or anything else that would increase my risk,” Sangster says. “With inflation where it is, you would swallow 10%-15% … but it’s such a jump.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel