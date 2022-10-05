UK drops plan to prepare for winter blackouts with energy rationing campaign

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: business department and industry were considering drive to cut household use, despite PM ruling it outMinisters have stepped back from mooted plans to launch a public information campaign to encourage households to reduce their energy use this winter.A campaign asking households to turn their thermostats down and use their dishwashers and washing machines at times when energy demand is lower have been discussed between the business department, energy companies and the network operator National Grid. Continue reading...