UK energy bills - six ways to reduce the impact of soaring prices

Be it a loft insulation drive or a lower price cap, there are many ways to help – but action must be swift and extensiveThe UK government has been urged to take further action to alleviate the impact of soaring energy prices, and there are a number of measures it could take.Any rescue package would need to be swift and extensive to prevent households being plunged into poverty this winter as home energy prices surge. Ministers will also need to dig deep to prevent more businesses hit by rising energy costs from defaulting on loans and declaring themselves bankrupt. Continue reading...