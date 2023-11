UK energy bills: could doing your washing at night save you cash?

Some electricity tariffs reward households willing to move consumption to off-peak hoursIf you are struggling to afford your energy bills – or you just want to make your home a bit greener – have you thought of switching to an electricity tariff that rewards those willing to shift their consumption to outside peak hours?So far, more than 10,000 households have signed up to the UK’s best-known “time-of-use” tariff – Octopus Energy’s Agile – with many reporting they have been able to cut their electricity bills by as much as 30%. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel