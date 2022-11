UK energy customers receiving bills of up to £49,000 after Ovo takeover of SSE

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Data errors mean some households have been sent vastly inflated energy projectionsCustomers of the energy supplier Ovo were left shocked and dismayed when they received bills of up to £49,000 because of data errors that led to vastly overinflated energy projections for some households.Julie Lines [not her real name] was told she owed £44,800 for two months’ supply to her one-bedroom flat. “I’d been asked to send photos of my meters in August as Ovo believed there was an issue,” she said. “I did so and my account went from £600 in credit to £19,000 in debt. Despite Ovo assuring me this was a mistake, the debt rose to over £44,000 in September.” Continue reading...