UK energy firms must pass on price savings to customers, ministers warn

Grant Shapps to tell suppliers that reduced wholesale prices must be seen in consumer pricesMinisters have warned energy firms that they must pass on the benefits of lower wholesale prices to consumers, amid concern that bills could rise this spring.In a speech on Wednesday, Grant Shapps will tell energy suppliers that reduced wholesale prices must be seen in consumer prices, “no ifs, buts or maybes”. Continue reading...