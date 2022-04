UK energy suppliers’ customer service at ‘worst’ level since 2017

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Citizens Advice latest ratings cover last quarter of 2021 and suggests plummeting standardsCustomer service standards at UK energy providers have plummeted to their worst levels since 2017, coinciding with soaring bills, according to Citizens Advice.Days after households were hit with a record energy bill increase after the regulator lifted the price cap, the charity said its research had revealed a drop in customer service across the board, with many people facing long waits on the phone or for a reply to an email. Continue reading...