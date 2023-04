UK energy suppliers sitting on £7bn credit belonging to 16m households

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Balances with utilities are £5bn higher than April 2022 despite cost of living crisis after customers cut usageEnergy suppliers are hoarding nearly £7bn of customers’ money despite a cost of living crisis that has left some households forced to choose between heating and eating.More than 16m UK households are collectively in credit by £6.7bn to their suppliers, with half of those holding balances of more than £200, research from comparison site Uswitch.com has shown. Continue reading...