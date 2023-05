UK energy suppliers to set up dedicated phone lines for vulnerable households

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Ofgem requirement comes amid plans to crackdown on suppliers’ conduct as research shows slump in customer satisfactionEnergy suppliers will be forced to offer vulnerable households dedicated phone lines in a drive by the regulator Ofgem to improve poor treatment of the most disadvantaged customers.The regulator is planning a crackdown on suppliers’ conduct after a slump in customer service during the energy crisis with long call waiting times and difficulty contacting companies. Continue reading...