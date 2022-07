UK energy users could be offered cheap rates when demand is low

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Government consults on ‘biggest electricity market shake-up in decades’ amid soaring billsConsumers could be offered cheaper rates to use energy when demand is low, under proposals drawn up by the government.The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on Monday launched a 12-week consultation on the “biggest electricity market shake-up in decades” in response to sky-high bills and Britain’s move towards renewable energy sources. Continue reading...