UK firms try to lure Gen Z workers with ‘early finish Fridays’

Hundreds of job ads include perk in attempt to attract younger staff prioritising work-life balanceHundreds of UK companies are resorting to a new tactic to lure and retain workers from Generation Z amid one of the most competitive jobs market in decades – an early finish on Fridays.The weekend extension is part of efforts to compete for younger staff who are prioritising work-life balance after the Covid pandemic upended priorities and encouraged employers to embrace flexible working. Continue reading...