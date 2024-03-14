Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 11:56:18

UK first time buyers: did you get financial help from family or friends?

We want to learn more about how people in the UK are buying their first homes. Whether you bought yours alone, with help, or are struggling to get a mortgage, we’d like to hear about your experience.The proportion of first time buyers needing financial help from a family member or friend to get their first mortgage appears to have grown in the last two years.We would like to hear your recent experiences of buying your first house and how hard it was to raise the finances – or whether you have been unable to do so because you and your family don’t have access to such funds. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

