23.03.2024 09:00:17
UK first-time buyers: how to get yourself mortgage ready
High property prices and rising interest rates and living costs are hindering would-be homeowners, but there are optionsDiary of a first-time buyer: ‘Five brokers, four offers - but at last I’m a homeowner’How to pick a mortgage and the best UK dealsDream homes for first-time buyers in England – in picturesThe weather is warming up, and so too is the property market, according to some reports – which may not be music to the ears of would-be first-time buyers.The average asking price of a home in the UK has jumped by more than £5,000 (or 1.5%) in a month, according to the latest data from the property website Rightmove. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
