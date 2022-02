UK flight compensation plan will slash average payouts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Government says move is a ‘Brexit win’ but figures suggest average sum will drop from £220 to about £23.60The government’s plan to overhaul the air passenger compensation scheme has been described as a step backwards for consumers, leading to “small amounts of compensation that often won’t be worth claiming”.Earlier this week the Department for Transport (DfT) announced it is consulting on proposals to overhaul the air passengers’ rights rules – but only for flights within the UK. Continue reading...