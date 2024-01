UK fuel retailers to be forced to share prices within half hour of any changes

Petrol station owners will have to provide near-live data amid concerns drivers are being ripped offFuel retailers will be forced to share near-live information on price changes at the pump to help drivers find the cheapest petrol and diesel, after the government accused them of treating motorists as “cash cows”.Petrol station owners will be required to provide data within half an hour of any change as part of a political effort to bring transparency to the sector amid concerns that drivers are being ripped off. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel