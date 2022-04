UK gender pay gap: women paid 90p for £1 earned by men

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Sector with the largest gender median pay gap was construction, where female employees received just 76p for every £1 earned by a manWomen in the UK were paid just 90p for every £1 earned by a man, according to the latest figures released through the government’s gender pay gap reporting mechanism.Among those high-profile companies reporting particularly large gender gaps was easyJet. According to data filed by the company’s larger arm, Easyjet Airline Company, women’s median wage stood at just 36p for every £1 that men earned last year. Continue reading...