07.03.2023 19:21:25
UK gender pay gap for higher-educated parents has grown since 1970s - study
Research finds ‘motherhood penalty’ is greater than 40 years ago, with mothers making 69% of fathers’ wagesThe pay gap between mothers and fathers with post-school education has increased since the late 1970s in the UK, according to research.As the world marks International Women’s Day on Wednesday, research from the University of Kent has found that the gap in pay between higher-educated mothers and fathers – the “motherhood penalty” – is greater now than 40 years ago. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
