UK government pushed to ‘come clean’ as decision on bus funding looms

Labour fears public grants to operators will be slashed on Wednesday prompting cuts to up to one-in-three bus servicesLabour has urged the government to “come clean” on bus funding as operators prepare to slash services, with a critical moment for decisions over routes approaching on Wednesday.Almost one in three services are at risk, the industry and local authorities have warned, with the Treasury refusing to confirm if it will continue grant funding to support operators whose bus revenues have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Continue reading...