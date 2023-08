UK government urged to scrap 20% VAT on period pants

Campaigners say absorbent alternative to tampons and sanitary towels should not be classed as garmentsMPs, retailers and charities have written to the government urging it to axe the 20% VAT on period pants, the absorbent underwear designed to be worn as an alternative to tampons and sanitary towels.Period pants are classed as garments but campaigners are asking Victoria Atkins, who as financial secretary to the Treasury is the minister responsible for VAT, to get them reclassified as period products in the chancellor’s autumn statement later this year. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel