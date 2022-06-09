|
09.06.2022 23:00:03
UK healthcare staff call in sick to avoid using car as cost of fuel soars, union says
Low-paid health and care workers cannot afford to fill tanks, head of Unison warnsLow-paid health and care workers are calling in sick because they cannot afford to fill their cars with petrol to travel to work, the head of the UK’s largest trade union has warned.Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the UK economy was “steering into the wind” but cautioned against a “wage-price spiral”, as the cost of a tank of fuel hit a record £100. Continue reading...
