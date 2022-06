UK holidaymakers told to fly with hand luggage only to reduce airport queues

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

GMB union says passengers should consider not checking bags into hold amid shortages of ground and air staffHolidaymakers facing long queues at UK airports amid shortages of ground and air staff have been told they should travel with only hand luggage to minimise the disruption.GMB, one of the unions that represents aviation workers, said passengers should consider taking a small bag and not checking anything into the hold, as the country’s travel hubs battle delays and cancellations amid a surge in half-term demand. Continue reading...