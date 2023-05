UK homeowners: tell us about your experience of trying to remortgage your property in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We’re keen to hear from UK homeowners who have to refix their residential mortgage in coming months or have done so recently, and how this will affect themMore than 1.4 million people will remortgage over the course of 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).We’d like to hear from people who will refix their UK residential mortgage soon, or have done so recently. Continue reading...