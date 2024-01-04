|
04.01.2024 17:53:09
UK homeowners face £19bn rise in mortgage costs as fixed-rate deals expire
Up to 1.5m households expected to face sharp increase this year, with inflation and tax rises also denting spending power‘Sleepless nights’: UK homeowners fear impact of 2024 mortgage timebombHomeowners are facing a £19bn increase in mortgage costs as millions more fixed-rate deals expire and borrowers are forced to renegotiate their home loans after the toughest round of interest rate increases in decades.Despite an escalating price war between lenders cutting the cost of remortgaging in recent days, economists at the US investment bank Goldman Sachs said many UK households would still experience a dramatic leap in repayments compared with the deals they were leaving behind. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!