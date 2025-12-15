RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
15.12.2025 09:27:19
UK house prices ‘could rise by up to 4% in 2026 as interest rates fall’
City watchdog the FCA announces plans to help first-time buyers and self-employed get on the property ladderBusiness live – latest updatesHouse prices in the UK could grow by as much as 4% next year but getting on the property ladder may become slightly less difficult, according to forecasts from the lender Nationwide.Robert Gardner, the chief economist at the building society, said prices are expected to rise somewhere between 2% and 4% next year. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!