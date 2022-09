UK house prices: Halifax and Barratt warn of challenges ahead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average price of home rises to £294,260 in August as cost of living crisis and interest rates hit homeThe average price of a UK home climbed again in August, although the rate of annual growth slowed, as the country’s largest lender warned of a “more challenging period” ahead for house prices amid rising interest rates and the cost of living squeeze.The average price of a home was £294,260 in August, 0.4% higher than the previous month, and marked another record high, according to Halifax. Continue reading...