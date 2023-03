UK house prices defy gloom with an average £3,000 rise

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Latest Rightmove survey concludes market on ‘much more stable footing’ than many had thoughtAverage house prices have risen by nearly £3,000 this month as the property market continues to resist predictions that the UK’s lacklustre economic performance will cause a significant slump during 2023.Despite low growth and historically high mortgage rates, which have prompted forecasts of a 10% fall in prices this year, the average home is on the market at £365,357 in March, a rise of 0.8% on the previous month. Continue reading...