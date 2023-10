UK house prices drop 5.3% with falls in every region, says Nationwide

High interest rates blamed for year-on-year fall with price of average home £14,500 lower than September 2022.UK house prices fell by 5.3% in the year to September, with drops in price in every region of the country as rising interest rates squeeze the market.The house price index by Nationwide, the biggest British building society, showed that seasonally adjusted prices stalled over the month in September, after a 0.8% drop in August. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel