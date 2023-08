UK house prices drop again as Halifax says first-time buyers are switching to smaller homes

Decline in July is fourth monthly fall in a row with prices dropping by 2.4% on an annual basis, says lenderThe average UK house price has fallen for the fourth month in a row, according to Halifax, which says higher borrowing costs are increasingly pushing first-time buyers to switch to smaller homes.The average price fell by 0.3% in July, the bank’s monthly index showed, with a typical UK home costing £285,044, compared with a peak of £293,992 last August. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel